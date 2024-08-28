ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (AMUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on September 6th

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2794 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMUB opened at $18.12 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

