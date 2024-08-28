EVE (NYSE:EVEX) versus New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Head-To-Head Comparison

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVE and New Horizon Aircraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A -$127.66 million ($0.45) -6.29 New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A -$8.16 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.3% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of EVE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EVE and New Horizon Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 0 2 0 3.00 New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVE presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 138.52%. Given EVE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVE is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -86.23% -55.66% New Horizon Aircraft N/A -22.73% -6.54%

Volatility & Risk

EVE has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida. Eve Holding, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Embraer S.A.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

