Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Evergy

Evergy Stock Down 1.0 %

EVRG stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after buying an additional 3,294,967 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,464,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 781.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after buying an additional 2,062,434 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $89,832,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.