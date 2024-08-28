Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$10,425.00 in Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Jillian Elizabeth Fountain sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.34, for a total transaction of C$10,425.00.

Extendicare Inc has a one year low of C$6.18 and a one year high of C$10.90.

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

