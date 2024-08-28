Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $254.72 and last traded at $256.20. Approximately 391,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 441,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.35.

Specifically, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

