Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $214.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.48. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

