Financial Comparison: Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) vs. SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SM Energy and Woodside Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 0 4 7 1 2.75 Woodside Energy Group 1 3 0 1 2.20

SM Energy presently has a consensus target price of $54.22, indicating a potential upside of 17.47%. Given SM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $2.44 billion 2.18 $817.88 million $6.38 7.24 Woodside Energy Group $13.99 billion 1.29 $1.66 billion $1.28 14.31

This table compares SM Energy and Woodside Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woodside Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 4.2, suggesting that its stock price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. SM Energy pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Woodside Energy Group pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 31.80% 20.10% 11.34% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SM Energy beats Woodside Energy Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour. The company involves in development of new energy products and carbon services. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

