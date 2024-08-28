Financial Contrast: IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) vs. Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.4% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IonQ and Asure Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $31.21 million 49.40 -$157.77 million ($0.83) -8.78 Asure Software $115.29 million 1.96 -$9.21 million ($0.43) -20.40

Profitability

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. Asure Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IonQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares IonQ and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -671.00% -31.76% -28.17% Asure Software -9.07% 3.75% 1.68%

Volatility and Risk

IonQ has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and Asure Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 2 3 0 2.60 Asure Software 0 1 4 0 2.80

IonQ presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.33%. Asure Software has a consensus price target of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 52.79%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Asure Software.

Summary

Asure Software beats IonQ on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution that simplifies payroll and automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; and Tax Management Solutions, that provides payroll tax processing software and service solutions, as well as bulk filing and processing support of employee retention tax credits, for the payroll service industry, mid-market, and corporate employers. It also provides HR compliance and services, including HR support, which provides an on-demand HR resource library, phone, and email support for various HR issues and compliance, and policy updates; Strategic HR, which provides in-depth support for strategic HR decision making; and Total HR, which provides a complete HR outsourcing solution, for handling HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance. In addition, the company offers Time and Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft; and AsureMarketplace that automates interactions between its HCM systems with third-party providers. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

