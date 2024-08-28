First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) versus Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Financial Survey

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Ready Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $638.79 million 11.79 $274.82 million $2.17 26.22 Ready Capital $121.36 million 11.55 $339.45 million $1.61 5.18

Ready Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 44.46% 10.72% 5.48% Ready Capital -5.67% 7.32% 1.46%

Risk and Volatility

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Industrial Realty Trust and Ready Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 2 5 7 0 2.36 Ready Capital 1 5 1 0 2.00

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $55.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.00%. Ready Capital has a consensus price target of $9.65, suggesting a potential upside of 15.71%. Given Ready Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ready Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Ready Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2023.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments. The LMM Commercial Real Estate segment originates LLM loans across the full life-cycle of an LLM property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program; and acquires purchased future receivables. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

