First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,480. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

