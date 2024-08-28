Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $82.52 on Monday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 18,100.0% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.