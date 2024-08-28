FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Acquires 16,200 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $18,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,534,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,432.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Howard Dvorkin bought 10,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 5,192 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $5,815.04.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Howard Dvorkin bought 26,756 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $28,361.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 9,800 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $12,348.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Howard Dvorkin bought 6,111 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $7,394.31.

On Monday, June 17th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 6,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $7,200.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 5,500 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Howard Dvorkin bought 20,467 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $23,537.05.

On Friday, June 7th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 64,054 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $71,740.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 7,833 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $8,694.63.

FlexShopper Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. FlexShopper, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. On average, analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 4th quarter worth about $2,721,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FlexShopper by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

