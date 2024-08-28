Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fluent alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLNT

Fluent Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.