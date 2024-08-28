Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLR

Fluor Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FLR opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. Fluor has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.