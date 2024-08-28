FormFactor, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FORM)

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for FormFactor in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on FORM. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

FORM stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,770 shares of company stock worth $723,654 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

