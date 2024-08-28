Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $24.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $710,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 708,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,093,000 after buying an additional 147,497 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $49,547,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 583.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 170,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

