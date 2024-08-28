Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.13.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

