FY2025 Earnings Forecast for SEI Investments Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,582 shares of company stock worth $5,168,645. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,291,000 after buying an additional 222,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,751,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,998,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,652,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 551,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,049,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.