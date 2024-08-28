FY2025 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Increased by Analyst

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Financial Shares ( OTCMKTS:CPKF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.