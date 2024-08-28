FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Get Monogram Orthopaedics alerts:

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Monogram Orthopaedics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monogram Orthopaedics

MGRM opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

