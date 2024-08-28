GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDI shares. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Up 2.0 %

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

TSE GDI opened at C$36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.82. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$30.77 and a 12 month high of C$42.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$538.01 million, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.03.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

