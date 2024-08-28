Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,843,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 36,001.4% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,278,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gentex by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gentex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,069,000 after buying an additional 1,905,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gentex by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after buying an additional 1,363,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.21 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

