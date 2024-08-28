Giorgio R. Saumat Buys 104,732 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 104,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $20,946.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,380,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,276,062.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BATS:UNOV opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,744,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

