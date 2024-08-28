Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLOB. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.42.

Globant Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $202.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average of $190.33. Globant has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. Globant’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Globant

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1.6% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Globant by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

