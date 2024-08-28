Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 198,473 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.29% of Golub Capital BDC worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 667,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,138. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

