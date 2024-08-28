Gregory L. Christopher Sells 50,000 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

MLI opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $72.68.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $2,355,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Mueller Industries by 525.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

