Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.54.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $126.47. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $153.85. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,134.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 195,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after buying an additional 46,453 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

