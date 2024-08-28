Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Acquires £40,537.45 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider David Anderson acquired 6,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 601 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £40,537.45 ($52,673.40).

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

Shares of HSP opened at GBX 610 ($7.93) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £200.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,648.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hargreaves Services Plc has a one year low of GBX 389.25 ($5.06) and a one year high of GBX 630 ($8.19). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 567.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 548.33.

Hargreaves Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is presently 9,729.73%.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.