Head to Head Analysis: Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) versus Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) and Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Ellington Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 23.45% 10.34% 3.47% Ellington Credit N/A 12.21% 1.53%

Risk & Volatility

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Credit has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 Ellington Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brixmor Property Group and Ellington Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1.66%. Ellington Credit has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.89%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Ellington Credit.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Ellington Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 117.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Credit pays out 331.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ellington Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ellington Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Ellington Credit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.26 billion 6.56 $305.09 million $0.93 29.47 Ellington Credit $10.93 million 13.21 $4.56 million $0.29 24.31

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Credit. Ellington Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Ellington Credit on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and changed its name to Ellington Credit Company in April 2024. Ellington Credit Company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

