Head to Head Contrast: Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and McGrath RentCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A McGrath RentCorp 13.39% 13.33% 5.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hertz Global and McGrath RentCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $9.32 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A McGrath RentCorp $865.53 million 3.04 $174.62 million $5.13 20.87

Analyst Ratings

McGrath RentCorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hertz Global.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hertz Global and McGrath RentCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A McGrath RentCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

McGrath RentCorp has a consensus price target of $116.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. Given McGrath RentCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McGrath RentCorp is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats Hertz Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hertz Global

(Get Free Report)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company sells vehicles and value-added services. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. It also provides communications test equipment, including network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Portable Storage segment offers steel containers to provide a temporary storage solution. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Livermore, California.

