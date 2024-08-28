Head to Head Review: BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) vs. Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC – Get Free Report) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blow & Drive Interlock and BorgWarner’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blow & Drive Interlock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BorgWarner $14.34 billion 0.53 $625.00 million $2.64 12.75

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Blow & Drive Interlock.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.7% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blow & Drive Interlock and BorgWarner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blow & Drive Interlock N/A N/A N/A BorgWarner 4.97% 15.50% 6.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and BorgWarner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blow & Drive Interlock 0 0 0 0 N/A BorgWarner 0 5 10 0 2.67

BorgWarner has a consensus target price of $41.07, indicating a potential upside of 22.04%. Given BorgWarner’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than Blow & Drive Interlock.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Blow & Drive Interlock on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging. The company provides power electronics, control modules, software, friction, and mechanical products for automatic transmissions and torque-management products. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

