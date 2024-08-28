Head to Head Review: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) vs. Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining 13.54% 4.66% 3.99% Runway Growth Finance 19.32% 13.67% 6.97%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 6 1 3.00 Runway Growth Finance 0 6 2 0 2.25

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus target price of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 85.42%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $11.96, indicating a potential upside of 11.66%. Given Cipher Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cipher Mining and Runway Growth Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $158.67 million 7.82 -$25.78 million $0.06 66.67 Runway Growth Finance $41.74 million 9.89 $44.34 million $1.10 9.74

Runway Growth Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cipher Mining. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cipher Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Runway Growth Finance on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

