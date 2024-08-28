Head to Head Review: South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) & California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $181.56 million 3.08 $62.74 million $3.74 9.11 California BanCorp $114.08 million 1.86 $21.63 million $2.37 10.59

This table compares South Plains Financial and California BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for South Plains Financial and California BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 California BanCorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

South Plains Financial presently has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.71%. California BanCorp has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.62%. Given California BanCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 16.53% 11.42% 1.09% California BanCorp 7.47% 4.97% 0.49%

Summary

South Plains Financial beats California BanCorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; commercial letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. California BanCorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

