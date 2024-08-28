HEICO (HEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HEICO to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HEICO Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $246.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HEICO has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $258.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.81.

HEICO Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEI

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.