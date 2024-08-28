Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Helius Medical Technologies and Heyu Biological Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,100.00%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, indicating that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Heyu Biological Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $594,000.00 3.74 -$8.85 million ($13.04) -0.06 Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 322.65 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -1,328.14% -297.49% -107.36% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Summary

Heyu Biological Technology beats Helius Medical Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Heyu Biological Technology

(Get Free Report)

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

