Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HFWA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $22.22 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

