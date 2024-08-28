Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,061 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $308.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.18. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

