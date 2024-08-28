Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $86.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $86.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

