Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

UPS stock opened at $128.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $172.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

