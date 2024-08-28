Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,768 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 121.3% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $219.50 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.17. The firm has a market cap of $701.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

