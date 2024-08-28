Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,930 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Realty Income by 76.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,844,000 after buying an additional 1,460,884 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

O opened at $61.32 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

