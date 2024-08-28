Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 6,770 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $2,501,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 924,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,619,000 after acquiring an additional 270,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

