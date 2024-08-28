Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,105 ($14.36) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

HFG opened at GBX 970 ($12.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 916.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 884.05. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 634.03 ($8.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 978 ($12.71). The stock has a market cap of £869.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,425.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 14,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.38), for a total transaction of £129,183.72 ($167,858.26). Insiders own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

