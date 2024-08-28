Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.2% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $167.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

