Howard Fu Sells 7,922 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $468,507.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,260,612.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 22nd, Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $78,432.56.

On Friday, June 28th, Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $75,205.00.

NYSE PCOR opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,607 shares during the last quarter. XN LP raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 101.1% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,215,000 after buying an additional 1,411,812 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,738,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,158,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

