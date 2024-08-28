IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $185.42

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $185.42 and last traded at $184.50, with a volume of 82724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.57.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

IES Stock Up 10.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,753,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total value of $883,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,347.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $5,779,703.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,264 shares of company stock worth $24,487,243. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at $10,239,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in IES by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 59,643 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,409,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IES by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

