Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.10.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $171.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.