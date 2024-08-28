Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 3,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 76.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

