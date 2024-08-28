Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 2,756 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Copart were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Copart by 116.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956,043 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,440 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,382,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Copart by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

