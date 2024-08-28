Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INE. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cormark downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Patrick Loulou bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,750.00. Corporate insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

